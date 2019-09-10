EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls' volleyball team is home Tuesday night against nearby Alton in a Southwestern Conference matchup after several matches over the weekend in the Edwardsville Tourney.

The Tigers finished second in the Edwardsville Tourney over the weekend and fell in the title match 25-21, 25-20 to Oakville.

Maddie Isringhausen and Alexa Harris were selected to the all-tournament team. Isringhausen had an incredible tournament at the net with kills. Edwardsville defeated Nerinx Hall 25-15, 25-20, Rolla 25-17, 25-12, Bloomington 22-25, 25-19 and 15-12, and Eureka 28-26 and 25-17 in other tourney play.