SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) welcomed 35 new troopers today from Cadet Class 148 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

The new troopers will report to seven different Troops throughout the state on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Cadet Class 148 marks the 20th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Since 2019, 565 troopers have joined ISP. A total of eight of the troopers are from the Collinsville/Litchfield state police branches.

“On behalf of the State of Illinois, I would like to congratulate Cadet Class 148 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Since I took office, my administration has welcomed 565 new troopers, including the 35 brave men and women who now begin the next chapter of their career in law enforcement. Today, we honor the commitment they’ve made to the people of Illinois and are deeply grateful for their service.”

“Today these men and women join the ISP family,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Reciting the ISP’s Oath of an Officer for the first time in their full uniform is a proud moment for every trooper, and a moving experience for those of us lucky enough to witness it. They have taken the next step towards serving their communities with integrity, service, and pride and I am excited to see the impact they will make.”

Cadet Class 148 was a traditional academy class where the 35 new troopers completed a demanding 28-week program.

The program consists of physical and classroom instruction, which includes training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, DomesticViolence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 28-week academy training, these troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 42 weeks.

Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 2 LaSalle/Moline, 2 troopers

Troop 3 Chicago, 15 troopers

Troop 5 Pontiac/Ashkum, 3 troopers

Troop 7 Pesotum, 5 troopers

Troop 8 Collinsville/Litchfield, 8 troopers

Troop 9 Effingham/Carmi, 2 troopers

