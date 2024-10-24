The family of Trooper Corey S. Thompsen released a statement on Oct. 24, 2024, mourning his death in the line of duty on Oct. 18, 2024. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the law enforcement community and the public.

“To the public, he became a hero on October 18th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero,” the statement said.

Trooper Thompsen's family described their profound loss, stating, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same.” They reflected on his life, noting that he lived it to the fullest and cherished his loved ones.

The family included a Biblical reference, saying, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” -Matthew 5:9.

Visitation for Trooper Thompsen will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m. at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, with a first responder walk-through scheduled for 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 1719 S. Prospect in Champaign. Following the service, he will be buried at Patterson Cemetery in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Trooper Corey S. Thompsen Scholarship fund at any University of Illinois Credit Union branch. The fund aims to provide scholarships to students from St. Joseph-Ogden High School pursuing careers in criminal justice.

The family also encouraged community members to show their support by lining the procession route. Additional information regarding the incident is expected to be released in the coming days, and inquiries can be directed to the Illinois State Police at ISP.PIO.personnel@illinois.gov.

