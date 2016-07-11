COLLINSVILLE - At 6 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2016, the East St Louis Police Department responded to a call of a nude man with a gun at the intersection of 16th and Gaty Avenue. Units  responded to the area and located Jason Brooks, 41-year-old, black, male  resident of East St Louis, armed with multiple weapons.

Brooks discharged  a weapon at bystanders and then in the direction of two black, male  officers, who returned fire. Brooks was fatally wounded during the  exchange and was pronounced deceased at a St Louis area hospital.

Law enforcement officers sustained no injuries. The East St. Louis Police Department requested ISP Zone 6 Investigations to conduct an independent Officer Involved Shooting investigation for this  incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

 

