JERSEY/MACOUPIN COUNTIES - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Jersey County and Macoupin County during June.

OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.

Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year.

Half of the vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

