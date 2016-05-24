ISP to conduct 4-hour Click It or Ticket, Border to Border Operation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! ISP Troopers Focused on Fatality Reduction SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced today the agency will join a 20-state National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NTHSA) initiative known as the “Click It or Ticket, Border to Border Operation,” an initiative aimed at reducing traffic fatalities on our nation’s highways.



ISP Troopers will be doing their part to help address the 17 percent increase in Illinois traffic fatalities. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on May 23, the ISP will saturate areas of I-80 and conduct enforcement details to stop FATAL-4 violations: Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving, and particularly Seat Belt compliance.



Seatbelts save lives. The simple act of wearing a seatbelt can reduce your chances of being injured or killed in a serious traffic crash. Seatbelt usage applies to every passenger in a vehicle, not just the driver. Always ensure children are properly buckled up. Remember, Click It or Ticket. Your choice can save a life.



“The Click It or Ticket, Border to Border operation lands just prior to the Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year,” said ISP Colonel Tad Williams. “Seat Belt compliance is one of the easiest and most effective life saving measures motorists can take to prevent a fatality. We want to remind motorists to buckle up, reduce speed, and remember to let a text wait,” he added.



Interstate 80 is the second-longest Interstate Highway in the United States, following Interstate 90. Interstate 80 spans 163 miles through Illinois and passes within 10 miles of Chicago.