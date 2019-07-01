MASSAC COUNTY - A Granite City person was involved in an eight-vehicle crash in Massac County on I-24 Westbound Post 37 over the weekend.

There were three fatalities in the traffic crash and identification of the deceased shall be pending family notifications by the Massac County Coroner.

Troopers responded to investigate the eight-vehicle crash. Of the 13 persons involved, three were fatalities, six transported to area hospitals due to injury and four indicated no injury. Seven of the vehicles were stopped in traffic on I-24 Westbound near Mile Post 37. State Police said the 2007 Volvo Truck Tractor/Semi-Trailer driven by Warren failed to reduce speed and struck the line of vehicles resulting in a chain reaction crash. The investigation continues.

DRIVERS:

Rickey, Warren, Age 57, Holly Springs, MS

Female, Age 56, Vandalia, IL

Kurt Grubaugh, Age 38, Cadiz, KY

Chase Taylor, Age 36, Granite City, IL

Matthew Beebe, Age 24, Saint Louis, MO

Male, Age 71, Bellevue, NE

Feguens Florestal, Age 29, Seaford, DE

Richard Reifsnider, Age 58, Medina, TN

PASSENGERS: Female, Age 75, Bellevue, NE

Nicole Taylor, Age 34, Granite City, IL

Two children with Taylor….One child with Grubaugh

SEATBELTS: To be determined

CAUSE: Failure to reduce speed, following too closely.

