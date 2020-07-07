ISP Seeks Public's Assistance With Criminal Investigation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

CHAMPAIGN – On April 22, 2020, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested former University of Illinois (Urbana) police officer Jerald (Jerry) E. Sandage, 48, of Leroy, Illinois pursuant to four (4) separate warrants for five counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, one count of Criminal Sexual Abuse, and two counts of Intimidation. Sandage is being held at the Piatt county jail on a $3,000,000 bond, 10% applies. Article continues after sponsor message During the course of this investigation it was determined Sandage frequently traveled and stayed in the Nashville, Tennessee area. If anyone has information related to this investigation or any other crimes, they are encouraged to contact the ISP DCI at 815-844-1500 extension 2321 (tip line), 217-278-5004 (tip line), or via email at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending