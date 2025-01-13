MARYVILLE — Illinois State Police Troop 8 reported on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, that it responded to a report of shots fired on the Illinois Route 159 exit ramp to I-270 near Maryville at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

The Illinois State Police said upon arrival, troopers found no indications of damage to any vehicles due to gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

As of now, no further information is available regarding the incident, ISP said.