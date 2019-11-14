HAMEL - Illinois State Police and motorists contended with a serious accident at Mile Marker 28 on Interstate 55 Thursday morning near Hamel. Both directions of I-55 were closed after the crash occurred on the northbound I-55 lanes just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

ISP said it was a “serious injury crash,” in a brief statement.

Two Medical Helicopters landed at the scene and one was loaded into an air ambulance.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and take different routes to their destinations as there will be severe traffic delays ahead.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

