SPRINGFIELD – As summer gets into full swing, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding the public about the importance of motorcycle safety for everyone on the road. In just the past week, ISP alone responded to four motorcycle fatalities.

Summer is historically when the highest number of motorcycle crashes and fatalities occur. A National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) assessment shows from 2013-2022, 47% of motorcycle fatalities occur during the summer months. According to NHTSA, motorcycles account for less than 3% of all registered vehicles, but comprise an estimated 12% of all traffic fatalities. To date in 2025, there have been 44 motorcycle fatalities in Illinois according to Illinois Department of Transportation data.

Speed and driving while impaired are two of the main causes of motorcycles fatalities and injuries. ? According to NHTSA, 59% of motorcycle fatalities involved impaired driving and 40% of serious injures involved speeding.

Important Safety Reminders for Motorcyclists:

Wear a helmet

Wear protective gear like eye protection, a sturdy jacket, pants, boots, gloves

Make yourself visible by wearing high-visibilities colors and retro reflective materials

Don’t ride impaired – alcohol or drugs

Important Safety Reminders for Drivers:

Always be on the lookout for motorcyclists, especially your blind spot. Motorcycles are smaller and harder to see in traffic compared to cars and other vehicles,

Keep a safe distance from the motorcycle in front of you. ? They can slow by downshifting instead of using their brakes.

Motorcyclists may change positions in their lane to avoid debris in the road.

ISP encourages new riders to follow the IDOT Ride S.M.A.R.T. guidelines, which emphasize sober riding, offers free license waiver courses to get your motorcycle endorsement, and highlights the importance of wearing proper safety gear, including helmet, eye protection, gloves, jacket, pants, and boots.

For those more experienced riders, IDOT also offers the Advanced Rider Course (ARC) to increase skills and confidence.

