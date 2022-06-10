CHAMPAIGN – At 3 a.m. on June 10, 2022, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 was requested by the Sullivan Police Department (SPD) and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office to assist with a shooting investigation at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street in Sullivan. One victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Three people have been detained for questioning. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact Zone 5 at 217-867-2050. Callers can remain anonymous.

