EFFINGHAM – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8, is releasing video of a shooting that occurred at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in McLeansboro, IL on October 20, 2021.

On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asked ISP to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in McLeansboro, IL.

Aaron J. Sealy, a 30-year-old male from Herrin was in custody after being arrested by McLeansboro police officers and was transported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. While seated in a chair, Sealy was able to loosen the handcuffs, after which he grabbed and discharged a fire extinguisher toward a McLeansboro Officer and a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy. Both officers ordered Sealy to drop the fire extinguisher before discharging their firearms. Sealy was struck once. Officers rendered aid to Sealy until he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and eventually transferred to a regional hospital. The defendant is currently in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

In accordance with the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation’s commitment to integrity and transparency, video of the event is being made available to the public. Any additional information related to this investigation will be released by Hamilton County States Attorney’s Office.

This video can be accessed through the following link: https://youtu.be/RMDgdjbumuk.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: