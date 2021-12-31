WAYNE COUNTY - The Family of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley mourns the loss of their husband, father, son and friend.

We could never begin to thank law enforcement or the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support.

To the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty.

Article continues after sponsor message

To his family, he has always been a hero. Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” -Matthew 5:9

Visitation for Sean Riley will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with a first responder walk-thru at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL., which is assisting with arrangements.

Additional information will be released in the coming days. We ask the community to show their support by lining the procession route.

More like this: