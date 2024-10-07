COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 announced the results of recent Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) conducted in Madison and St. Clair Counties in September. The initiative aimed to enhance road safety by identifying and removing impaired drivers from the road.

During the RSCs, law enforcement officers issued a total of 73 citations and arrests. Among these, six were for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), while 34 involved driver’s license offenses. Additional violations included 26 registration offenses, seven insurance violations, and one occupant restraint offense. Officers also provided 22 written warnings during the operation.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to ISP Commander Casey Faro, alcohol and drug impairment contribute to more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. The statistics highlight the urgency of such safety checks, as there is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.

The Roadside Safety Checks were funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting safer roadways. The checks serve as a proactive measure to deter impaired driving and ensure the safety of all road users.

More like this: