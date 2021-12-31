BRADLEY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 is investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving officers from the Bradley Police Department (BPD). The whereabouts of two individuals have been requested in the case. Photos of them are below.

The two who are being sought for questioning are considered "armed and dangerous" law enforcement says.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner responded to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn, just off Illinois Route 50 at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, December 29.

When they went to the hotel room, the car's owner was supposedly staying, the people inside the room attacked and shot the officers, Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said.

Officer Rittmanic was killed and partner 27-year-old Tyler Bailey was severely injured. He was transported for surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was listed in critical condition after surgery for head injuries.

ISP Zone 3 is conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation and would like to request the public’s assistance.

The Kankakee Sheriff's Office is offering a $25,000 reward for any information about the individuals below.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old male Darius D. Sullivan or 26-year-old female Xandria A. Harris, or any information regarding this incident, please call the ISP at 815-698-2315

The Crime Stoppers line is available at 815-93-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous.

There is no further information available at this time.

(The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law).

