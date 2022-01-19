WOOD RIVER – The Illinois State Police has released the name of the man who died in the officer-involved shooting. The man was Tyler M. Marler, 31, of East St. Louis.

The Wood River Police Department (WRPD) requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit to investigate an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue in Wood River.

This was the report provided by ISP: "At approximately 2:07 a.m. on January 18, 2022, WRPD and East Alton Police Department (EAPD) responded to a call of a man with a gun at the above location. When officers arrived, Tyler M. Marler, a 31-year-old male from East St. Louis, Illinois, pointed a black, metal BB pistol at officers. Officers fired at and struck Marler. Marler was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident."

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information is available at this time.

