WOOD RIVER – The Illinois State Police has released the name of the man who died in the officer-involved shooting. The man was Tyler M. Marler, 31, of East St. Louis.

The Wood River Police Department (WRPD) requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit to investigate an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue in Wood River.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This was the report provided by ISP: "At approximately 2:07 a.m. on January 18, 2022, WRPD and East Alton Police Department (EAPD) responded to a call of a man with a gun at the above location. When officers arrived, Tyler M. Marler, a 31-year-old male from East St. Louis, Illinois, pointed a black, metal BB pistol at officers. Officers fired at and struck Marler. Marler was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident."

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information is available at this time.

More like this:

Wood River Man Victim: ISP Investigation Leads To Charges Of Kidnapping and First-Degree Murder In St. Clair County
Mar 12, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago
East Alton Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery In Wood River Continues To Face Charges
Jan 21, 2025
Police Chief Details Dramatic Armed Robbery Incident In Wood River That Ends In East Alton
Dec 13, 2024

 