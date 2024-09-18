Multiple-Vehicle Crash on I-270 Drone Footage

Drone footage provided by Brayden Cook

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire, Injuries On I-270

Video Courtesy of Aubrey Claxton Willis

Illinois State Police (ISP) released a preliminary investigation report on Wednesday morning concerning a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

ISP said the incident took place on I-270 westbound near milepost 5 and involved a Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer (TTST) that caught on fire.

According to ISP Troop 8, the initial fire in the TTST led to a series of events causing a chain reaction rear-end crash. A second TTST stopped directly behind the burning vehicle, followed by two passenger vehicles. A third TTST failed to stop, resulting in the collision.

Three individuals were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, ISP also added this about the Tuesday afternoon accident: "All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-270 were shut down. I-270 westbound lanes of I-270 reopened at approximately 1:20 a.m. One lane of I-270 eastbound has reopened. No further information is available."

The investigation is ongoing, and ISP has not released additional details at this time.

