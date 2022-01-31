ALEXANDER COUNTY - This is information from ISP about a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Jan. 30.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Illinois Route 3, just south of Illinois Route 127, Alexander County

WHEN: Jan. 30, 2022 at approximately 4:42 a.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – Orange 2017 Ford F650 Box Truck

Unit 2 – White 2008 Mercedes-Benz AMG

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – A 59-year-old male from Stone Mountain, GA – Deceased

Unit 2 – Correy Wilson, a 47-year-old male from Cairo, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – A 76-year-old female from Stone Mountain, GA - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Illinois Route 3, just south of Illinois Route 127 in Alexander County. Unit 2 was southbound on Illinois Route 3 at the same location. Unit 1 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Unit 2. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were pronounced deceased. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

