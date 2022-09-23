MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 9 has released information about a fatal two-unit traffic crash on Interstate 55, northbound at milepost 75.5, Montgomery County at 1:04 p.m. September 22, 2022.

The vehicles were a 1993 Kenworth Truck Tractor/Semi-Trailer and a 2016 Kenworth Truck Tractor/Semi-Trailer.

Frank Amendola, a 67-year-old male from Somonauk, IL., died in the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Both truck tractor semi-trailers (TTST) were approaching the construction zone traffic at Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 75.5. As Unit 2 slowed with traffic Unit 1 struck the rear of Unit 2. Amendola was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed for approximately 5 hours for crash reconstruction and recovery. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

More like this: