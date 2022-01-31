ISP Releases Info On SIngle-Vehicle Fatal Crash
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police released this information on a fatal single-vehicle crash on Friday.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 9
WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash
WHERE: Interstate 72 eastbound near Milepost 105, Springfield, Sangamon County
WHEN: Jan. 28, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2017 Toyota Camry
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Terieica L. Smith, a 44-year-old female from Decatur, IL – Deceased.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary reports indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Interstate 72, near Milepost 105 in Sangamon County. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
