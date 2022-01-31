SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police released this information on a fatal single-vehicle crash on Friday.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 9

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash

WHERE: Interstate 72 eastbound near Milepost 105, Springfield, Sangamon County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Jan. 28, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2017 Toyota Camry

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Terieica L. Smith, a 44-year-old female from Decatur, IL – Deceased.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary reports indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Interstate 72, near Milepost 105 in Sangamon County. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

More like this:

School Board Races Dominate Calhoun County 2025 Election Results
5 days ago
Meet Alton School Board Candidates at Forum Tonight, March 10, 2025
Mar 10, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Dr. Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy Wants to Build a Great District
Mar 24, 2025
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
4 days ago
YWCA Reschedules Alton School Board Candidate Forum
Feb 27, 2025

 