MONROE COUNTY - These are details of two-vehicle fatal crash in Monroe County on May 14, 2022.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: May 14, 2022 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 3 at Old Route 3, Monroe County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2001 Chevrolet Truck

\Unit 2- 2021 Ford Bronco

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Rhonda Schaefer, 57-year-old female from Red Bud, IL – Transported by family to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Unit 2- Ryne Fithian, 25-year-old male from Sparta, IL – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 2- Allison Flynn, 22-year-old female from Sparta, IL – Flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- Destiny Gillhan, 20-year-old female from Batesville, AR – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- Chance Karnes, 20-year-old male from Herrin, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling north on Illinois Route 3 near Old Route 3 in Monroe County. Unit 1 was traveling east on Old Route 3 and pulled into the path of Unit 2, striking Unit 2. Unit 2 rolled-over and a passenger was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene. Unit 2 driver and two passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed during the crash investigation and was opened at approximately 10:36 p.m. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

