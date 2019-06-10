SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reinstituting the “Fast Track” Program that provides an opportunity for certified police officers to become Illinois State Troopers through participation in an accelerated training program. The duration of a Fast Track Cadet Class will be slightly less than half of the standard 26-week Cadet Class.

In order to be eligible for a Fast Track Cadet Class, applicants must be a current certified police officer, having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy, and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer. Applicants will be required to provide proof of successfully completing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) approved DWI/DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training program, or an approved equivalent, prior to starting a Fast Track Class.

Officers must also meet all pre?employment requirements and standards established by the ISP Merit Board and successfully complete the application process. The pre?employment requirements, vision standards, hearing standards, and fitness standards are available on the ISP Merit Board’s website at https://www.illinoistrooper.com under the Recruitment menu. Upon completion of the application process, applicants will be screened to determine if they meet the additional eligibility requirements to be considered for a Fast Track Class. In addition to the ISP Merit Board’s requirements, all candidates eligible to participate in a Fast Track Class will be required to successfully pass a Fast Track written examination.

When a Fast Track Class schedule is finalized, qualified applicants will be contacted by the Illinois State Police to complete the Fast Track Examination. Applicants who have met all ISP Merit Board standards and requirements and have successfully passed the Fast Track Examination will be considered for placement in the Fast Track Class. Regardless of the future availability of a Fast Track Class or the score the applicant achieves on the Fast Track Examination, the applicant will remain in the Merit Board’s applicant pool and be eligible for certification for placement into a full length Cadet Class.

Individuals interested in applying for a future Fast Track Cadet Class must complete the online application on the ISP Merit Board’s website at https://www.illinoistrooper.com/online-application/.

The ISP is currently planning to conduct a Fast Track Cadet Class in the spring of 2020. To be eligible for the spring class, individuals must complete the ISP Merit Board’s online application by September 30, 2019. Individuals who are not Fast Track eligible may still apply to be considered for a potential summer 2020 full 26-week Cadet Class. To be in consideration for the summer 2020 class, applications must be received by November 29, 2019.

