SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 137 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 305. The new Troopers will report to eight ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Cadet Class 137 marks the eighth cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed ISP budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is the largest in ISP history and allows for an additional 300 new Troopers.

“Congratulations to our new troopers on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “If we want to create safer streets, then I know we need to get more experienced Troopers on the expressways and in our communities — and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Since 2019, we’ve added more than 300 ISP Troopers who patrol eight different districts throughout the state. To Class 137: I know you underwent a rigorous training regime, and I couldn’t be prouder of your achievements.”

Cadet Class 137 was a Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

“Cadet Class 137 is the second class to graduate during ISP’s Centennial year and it’s graduation signifies a continued commitment to rebuilding ISP,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Cadet Class 137 consists of Troopers who were previous law enforcement officers with other agencies. Their previous experience combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy has allowed ISP to more quickly put experienced and highly trained Troopers back into the communities from which they came.”

LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite the number of sworn Troopers, which will provide increased safety to the citizens of Illinois.

The 10 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 11-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, DomesticViolence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 11-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 27 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

LETP condenses in-person training at the Academy for prior law enforcement officers to five weeks with no more than three weeks in a row in person. The Cadets report to the Academy for the first three weeks of the Basic Training Program for an introduction into ISP Cadet life. The Cadets then complete training at regional locations across the state with the ability to return to their residence at the end of each workday. Cadets are required to return to the Academy for specific trainings such as the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. Additionally, Cadets graduating through the lateral program are NOT required to relocate their residence upon graduation.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.

District 1 Sterling, 1 Cadet

District 5 Joliet, 1 Cadet

District 6 Pontiac, 2 Cadets

District 8 Metamora, 1 Cadet

District 11 Collinsville, 1 Cadet

District 14 Macomb, 1 Cadet

District 19 Carmi, 1 Cadet

District Chicago, 2 Cadets

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Earlier this year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People “Ten Shared Principles.”

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

