ISP Provides Update: Fatal Incident On I-70 Prompts Hours-Long Road Closure in Madison County
MARINE - Illinois State Police Troop 8 provided an update on Friday morning, July 25, 2025, to a truck-tractor-pedestrian fatal crash late Thursday night, July 24, 2025.
ISP said officers responded to a fatal crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 70 westbound near milepost 20, just west of Illinois Route 4 in Madison County. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 24, 2025, and ISP received a call about the crash shortly after.
According to preliminary ISP information, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Illinois State Police closed the roadway at about 10:42 p.m. on July 24, 2025, to conduct an investigation, reopening it at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025.
No additional details have been released at this time. The victim's name has not yet been released.
