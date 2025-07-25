MARINE - Illinois State Police Troop 8 provided an update on Friday morning, July 25, 2025, to a truck-tractor-pedestrian fatal crash late Thursday night, July 24, 2025.

ISP said officers responded to a fatal crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 70 westbound near milepost 20, just west of Illinois Route 4 in Madison County. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 24, 2025, and ISP received a call about the crash shortly after.

According to preliminary ISP information, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police closed the roadway at about 10:42 p.m. on July 24, 2025, to conduct an investigation, reopening it at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025.

No additional details have been released at this time. The victim's name has not yet been released.

