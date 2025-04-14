JERSEY COUNTY — A motorcycle crash on Illinois Route 100 at Scenic Drive resulted in the death of the driver at 6:16 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8.

ISP said preliminary reports indicate that the single-unit crash involved a motorcycle that struck a guardrail.

Emergency responders pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The ISP is currently gathering more information, but no further details have been released at this time.

