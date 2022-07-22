WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash at Illinois Route 37, just south of Kellville Road in Williamson County at 9:45 a.m. on July 20, 2022.

This is the preliminary information being released by Illinois State Police District 13:

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 37, just south of Kellville Road, Williamson County

WHEN: July 20, 2022 at approximately 9:14 a.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – 2012 White IsuzuTruck

Unit 2 – 2006 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

Unit 3 – 1985 Blue International Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Charles M. Hedges, 70-year-old male from Carterville, IL – Deceased.

Unit 2 – Darwin E. Titzer, 62-year-old male from Mill Shoals, IL

Unit 3 – Monty D. Millenbine, 65-year-old male from Mill Shoals, IL – Flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER:

Unit 1 – Joseph Taylor, 44-year-old male from Carterville, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 37, just south of Kellville Road. Unit 3 was traveling southbound behind Unit 2 at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed the center line and struck the side of Unit 2 and then the front of Unit 3. Unit 3 left the roadway to the right and overturned. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were pronounced deceased on scene by the Williamson County Coroner. The driver of Unit 2 claimed no injuries on scene. The driver of Unit 3 was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Illinois Route 37 was closed for approximately five hours during the crash investigation. The investigation is still on-going and no further information is available at this time.

