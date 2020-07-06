ST. CLAIR COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police report from a serious single-vehicle personal injury crash at 10:36 p.m. on June 30.

The crash involved a 2002 Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee and two area residents - Charles Thomas of Granite City and Amber Murphy of Madison.

WHERE: Interstate 55/70 Northbound and Illinois Route 203, St. Clair County.

WHEN: June 30, 2020 at 10:36 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2002 Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee

DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles Thomas, 32-year-old male from Granite City, IL. - Uninjured

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Amber Murphy, 40-year-old female from Madison, IL - transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling North on I55/70 near Illinois Route 203 in St. Clair County. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the right and struck a light pole. Unit 1 driver was uninjured. Unit 1 passenger was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARGES: This crash remains under investigation.

