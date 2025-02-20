The roadblock is shown at the area of the incident on Fosterburg Road-Brighton Bunker Hill Road. (Drone photo by John Hentrich).MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a serious incident that has closed Fosterburg Road near Brighton Bunker Hill Road on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 reported the situation occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests that ISP Troop 8 units are currently on the scene, working to gather more details about the incident.

As a result, Fosterburg Road is closed at this location. The Illinois State Police urges motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The State Police said the investigation remains active, and officials have not released additional information at this time.

