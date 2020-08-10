METROPOLIS - This is report of a two-vehicle personal injury crash Friday in Metropolis.

ISP INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC CRASH WITH INJURY

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22

WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Crash

WHERE: North Avenue at Country Club Road in Metropolis.

WHEN: August 7, 2020 at 1:54 P.M.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2000 Ford F150

Unit 2 – White 1994 Jeep

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Justin M. Anderson, a 21 year old male from Metropolis, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 – Benjamin L. Comer, a 30 year old male from Metropolis, IL – Airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on North Avenue at Country Club Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound in the same area. Unit 1 turned left into the path of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck the passenger side of Unit 1. The driver of Unit 2 was ejected and airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of unit 1 refused medical attention. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of unit 1 was cited for Failure to Yield Turning Left and the driver of unit 2 was cited for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

More like this: