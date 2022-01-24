WASHINGTON PARK – The St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric and the Illinois State Police announced on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, the Office of St. Clair County States Attorney James A. Gomric charged Michael A. Wilmington, 55, of Granite City, with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm for the shooting death of Alexander Graham, 54, of Washington Park.

As it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge; Wilmington is alleged to have intentionally, and without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Alexander Graham, shot Graham, thereby causing his death. As it relates to the Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm charge; Wilmington, while outside a building located in the 5700 block of Westmoreland, Washington Park, St. Clair County, and with the knowledge that the building was occupied, knowingly discharged a firearm at the building.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, where the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 was requested to assist in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Washington Park. Alexander Graham, a 54-year-old male from Washington Park, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Bond on the above charges was set at $1,000,000, 10% to apply. Wilmington is currently in custody at Saint Ann, Missouri Police Department.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Washington Park Police Department, St. Ann Police Department, St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office, and St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

