SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) expanded access to its Multiple Interactive Learning Objective (MILO) Range Theater Simulators this year allowing local law enforcement departments to take advantage of this training. MILO simulation broadens the law enforcement training experience by providing real-world, interactive use-of-force scenarios that increase safety and awareness for officers in the field. The training increases decision making efficiencies in high stress situations and environments, resulting in more highly trained officers.

“It is important for all officers to have access to the most advanced training available to resolve situations peacefully when possible and protect the public’s safety,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This simulation training exposes officers to high stress situations so they are better able to react to real-world incidents they encounter every day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Rapid Deployment training, MILO simulation training is another resource to increase public and officer safety. This highly effective tool provides officers with skills in the areas of critical incident training, tactical judgement, de-escalation training, and firearm proficiency drills.

ISP has four MILO simulators across the state located in Chicago, Pesotum, Springfield, and Belleville. The MILO simulators provide hundreds of virtual training scenarios to choose from, which are designed to immerse participants in a target recognition environment and train users on threat assessment and reaction.

MILO simulation is provided as a standard 8-hour block of training instruction to all ISP cadets and a 4-hour block to local law enforcement recruits as part of the curriculum provided at the ISP academy.

More like this: