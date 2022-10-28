BRADLEY – On October 27, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon Kankakee, IL for one count of Unlawful Sale of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony), one count Unlawful Sale of a Firearm (Class 3 Felony), one count of Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony) and ten counts of Failure to Maintain Records of a Firearm Sale (Class A Misdemeanor).

On December 29, 2021, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the Bradley Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn, 1500 north State Route 50, for reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed. Officer Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently arrested for First Degree Murder.

ISP DCI Zone 3 Agents conducted an investigation into the firearm used on December 29th. Through the investigation, it was discovered Jaron M. Shannon originally purchased the firearm. On October 27, 2022, Shannon was taken into custody by ISP Zone 3 agents and lodged at the Jerome Combs Detention Center (Kankakee County) on the above listed charges. On October 28, 2022, Shannon appeared in court and was issued a bond of $500,000, 10% to apply.

“Earlier today we charged Jaron Shannon as a ‘straw-purchaser’ of no fewer than 2 firearms and with unlawfully transferring no fewer than 10 firearms. We know all too well the consequences of firearms falling into the hands of those who should not possess them; in fact, many of the firearms purchased by Jaron Shannon have been used by others in the commission of a crime, including a juvenile offender. One of the firearms is alleged to have been used in the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempt murder of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey. I thank the Illinois State Police for continuing to pursue every lead and every offender connected to those tragic events. Shannon is the 8th defendant now charged with a connection to that crime. As we continue to pursue justice for Marlene and Tyler, we ask that anyone else with information related to the unlawful possession or sale of a firearm contact local law enforcement before tragedy strikes again.” – Jim Rowe, Kankakee County State’s Attorney.

ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads. ISP encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident. You can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous. No further information is available.

