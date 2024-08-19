ISP: Madison, St. Clair Counties Get August Safety Checks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Madison and St. Clair counties during August. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages, as well as improper seatbelt and child restraint usage, distracted driving, and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations. Article continues after sponsor message Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending