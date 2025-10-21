MARION - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Group arrested eight individuals during a two-day human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Marion area of Williamson County on October 14 - 15, 2025. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Nicholas A. Love (44) of Marion, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Michael L. Beltz (66) of Herrin, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Jason R. Fox (51) of Alto Pass, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Willie A. Huddson (50) of Colp, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Isiah J. Rogers (24) of Somerset, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Douglas R. Charles (50) of Union, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Cory T. Stewart (43) of Waverly, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

Harley D. Angel (22) of Carrollton, IL – Sex Offender Registration - Duty to Register (Class 3).

This operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. The Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, ISP SWAT, Intelligence Support Unit, ISP Division of Patrol Troop 10, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Marion Police Department partnered for the operation. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.

