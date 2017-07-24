ISP joins forces with agencies statewide for 2017 Illinois Speed Awareness Day campaign Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DUQUOIN – Illinois State Police District 13 / 22 Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, announces today District 13 will be participating in the 2017 Illinois Speed Awareness Campaign. During Illinois Speed Awareness Day this Wednesday, July 26th, 2017, the Illinois State Police District 13 is taking a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through both education and enforcement. In Illinois during 2015, speed was the reason for 34.2% of all traffic fatalities. That’s 369 deaths for the year, or one life every 23.7 hours. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of our speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash. Article continues after sponsor message On Interstates, speeding can have the following consequences: The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

37% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds. Let's all do our part by taking a proactive approach to prevent fatalities and reduce injuries on the roadways by being aware of our speed and obeying the speed limit signs ALL the time. If you would like more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day, please visit www.illinoisspeedawarenessday.org.