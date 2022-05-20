EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Police released a preliminary report Friday afternoon about a fatal accident early in the morning at North University Drive and Illinois Route 143.

This was the ISP preliminary report:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: North University Drive at Illinois Route 143, Madison County

WHEN: At approximately 5:50 a.m., May 20, 2022

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2004 White Nissan Truck

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Paul A. Wisdom, a 78-year-old male from Park Hills, MO – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the ramp from North University Drive to Illinois Route 143 eastbound, Madison County. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 left the roadway to the left, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of Unit 1 was ejected and fatally injured.

The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. This is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.

