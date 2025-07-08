ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police provided an update on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, about a body found at Frank Holten State Park in East St. Louis the morning of Friday, July 4, 2025.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to the scene in East St. Louis at approximately 8:31 a.m. July 4, following a report from kayakers who discovered the body in the water.

Along with ISP Crime Scene and the Public Safety Enforcement Group, Illinois Conservation Police, Midway Fire Department, and the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office also arrived to assist with the investigation and recovery.

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office said Demontray M. Collins, 25, was identified as the person discovered in the lake.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office at 9:41 a.m. on July 4. His last address was in East St. Louis.

ISP has said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

