CARMI – On May 20, 2025, the Eldorado Police Department requested Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Investigation Zone 8 to investigate Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault against a teacher aide in the Eldorado School District.

As a result, the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Kidnapping for 23-year-old Isaac Murray of Eldorado.

If you have additional information, please contact ISP Master Sergeant Gwen Basinger at 618-484-7382. ? Guardian Center and the Survivor Empowerment Center offer resources for victims of sexual assault.

Article continues after sponsor message

Due to the nature of this investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.

ISP thanks the Eldorado Police Department and the Eldorado School District for their assistance with this investigation.

The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

More like this: