LITCHFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun.

Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union.

The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital.

No officers were struck or injured during the incident.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.

This investigation is open and ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office. To fulfill our commitment to integrity and transparency, additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible, with the advice and concurrence of the State’s Attorney. No additional information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

