ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois 158, just north of Besse Lane, St. Clair County.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Jan. 17, 2022, at approximately 12:21 p.m.

WHERE: Illinois 158 just north of Besse Lane, St. Clair County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2020 White Hino Box Truck

Unit 2- 2011 Red Dodge Truck

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Clayton Ferguson, 65-year-old male from Freeburg, IL

Unit 2- Steven Vaughn, 56-year-old male from Waterloo, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Illinois 158 near Besse Lane in St. Clair County. Unit 2 was traveling west at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 attempted to turn left into a business and struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 reported no injuries on scene.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Yield while Turning Left.

