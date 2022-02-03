SPRINGFIELD - On February 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated three separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. Two Troopers were struck in ISP District 9 – Springfield and one in ISP District 10 – Pesotum. The two crashes in ISP District 9 were both Move Over Law related.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m., an ISP District 9 Trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 westbound at milepost 122, near Illiopolis, assisting a stranded motorist who had slid off the roadway due to weather conditions. The squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A gray Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway, and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. The driver of the Chevrolet, 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman of Springfield, IL, was uninjured. The Trooper was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., a Trooper working in ISP District 10 was traveling on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 181, south of Mattoon in the right lane, without emergency lights activated. A black 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Dalton M. McCarthy, a 20-year-old male of Maryland Heights, MO., was traveling in the left lane. As McCarthy passed the Trooper’s squad car, McCarthy lost control on the slick pavement and struck the rear of the squad car. Neither McCarthy nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. McCarthy was cited for Following Too Closely. (No photo available.)

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 3:22 p.m., a Trooper working in ISP District 9 was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 eastbound, in the southwest corner of Springfield, handling a crash. The fully marked squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated. A vehicle traveling on the ramp lost control on the ice, struck the rear bumper of the squad car, and pushed the squad into the initial wrecked vehicle. The driver of the offending vehicle was uninjured; however, the Trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”

So far this year, there have been three ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Additional information can be found at the following link:

https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/ apps/MapJournal/index.html? appid= 21430274bef64fc5a19d8dcc191ff3 f8

More like this: