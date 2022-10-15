BROOKLYN - The Illinois State Police said Friday evening that at 3:31 a.m. on October 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to investigate a reported shooting at a business in the 200 block of Madison Street in Brooklyn.

ISP said during an altercation in the parking lot with multiple subjects, a 24-year-old male was struck by gunfire and transported to a regional hospital in a personal vehicle with serious injuries.

The investigation is still open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crime stoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.