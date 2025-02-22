BELLEVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) have charged a 28-year-old Belleville man with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, following a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Chase A. Powers faces six charges stemming from an altercation with law enforcement at a residence in the 700 block of South 15th Street in Belleville. ISP said the incident unfolded when the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department (SCCSD) requested the ISP's assistance to investigate a potential welfare concern for a child at the home. An investigator from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was also present during the visit.

During the investigation, Powers allegedly disarmed one of the officers, resulting in the discharge of a firearm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Powers was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Following a comprehensive investigation, St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric filed charges against Powers on February 21, 2025. The charges include attempted murder (Class X felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class X felony), aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a police officer (Class 1 felony), disarming a police officer (Class 1 felony), felon in possession of a weapon (Class 2 felony), and aggravated battery of a police officer (Class 2 felony).

Powers remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Further details regarding the case have not been released at this time.

