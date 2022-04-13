CHICAGO - On April 10, 2022, at approximately 5:25 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 290 eastbound near Western Avenue in Cook County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Emergency Transportation Patrol (ETP) truck.

On the above date and time, an IDOT ETP truck was stationary, with emergency lights activated, removing traffic debris from the two left lanes. At this time, a gray Nissan traveling eastbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and the front of the Nissan struck the rear of the IDOT ETP truck. The Nissan became fully engulfed in flames. Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and later released.

The driver of the Nissan, Devon J. Lovaloy, a 23-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was charged with Scott’s Law-Improper Passing of Emergency Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

