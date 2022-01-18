WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department (WRPD) requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit on Tuesday to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS) in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue in Wood River.

At approximately 2:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, WRPD and East Alton Police Department (EAPD) responded to a call of a man with a gun at the above location. ISP said when officers arrived, the suspect, a 31-year-old male from East St. Louis, pointed a black, metal BB pistol at officers. Officers fired at and struck the suspect.

The wounded suspect was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

ISP said this incident is still in its infancy and no further information is available at this time.

