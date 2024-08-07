GOLCONDA – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Article continues after sponsor message

On August 6, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., deputies with the USMS and an officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources were attempting to serve an arrest warrant issued from Indiana on 40-year-old Floyd D. Caudill of Oakland City, Indiana. Caudill was tracked to the Lake Glendale Campground in Golconda. The officers made verbal contact with Caudill, but Caudill refused to exit his tent. A shot was fired from within the tent and a deputy marshal returned fire. Caudill was subsequently located deceased in the tent.

ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. An autopsy is pending. No additional information will be released at this time.