MT. VERNON - State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police Department (MVPD) officer-involved shooting at the request of MVPD.

The incident occurred on June 25, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m. near 42nd Street at Veterans Avenue in Mt. Vernon. Preliminary information indicates MVPD officers responded to a call of a home invasion involving a firearm on Wescott Avenue in Mt. Vernon. As officers arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and MVPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled from officers and crashed a short distance later near the intersection of 42nd Street and Veterans Memorial Drive. The suspect exited his vehicle with a firearm and began running from MVPD officers. One MVPD officer discharged their weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this incident. Officers identified the suspect as Terrell Burnam, a 20-year-old male from Harvey, Illinois. On June 26, 2022, Burnham was released from the hospital and taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Burnham is charged with one count of Home Invasion (Class X Felony) and one count of Armed Violence (Class X Felony). Burnham remains in custody awaiting bond.

The investigation is on-going and no additional information is being released at this time.

