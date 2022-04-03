PANA – At approximately 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Illinois State Police Collinsville Communications Center communicated information on the ISP Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN) provided by the Madison County Sheriff's Office about a suspect wanted for a double homicide in the Collinsville area.

Shortly after 1 p.m., local law enforcement located the vehicle northbound on Illinois Route 127 near Hillsboro. A pursuit ensued after officers attempted a traffic stop, which was later joined by ISP Troopers. The pursuit crossed Illinois Route 16, then north onto U.S. Route 51.

After becoming partially disabled, the suspect vehicle came to a stop on U.S. Route 51 just north of Pana, IL., at approximately 1:53 p.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle exited and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP Trooper. The ISP Trooper discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was taken to a regional hospital for the treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. The cause and nature of those injuries are under investigation. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The involved ISP Trooper is a 26-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is leading an investigation into the discharge of an Illinois State Police Trooper’s duty weapon after the pursuit of a homicide suspect wanted in connection to the murder of two women in the Collinsville area.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double homicide in the Collinsville area.

This investigation is open and ongoing, and all evidence and facts will be submitted for review upon completion of the investigation to the Christian County State’s Attorney's Office. To fulfill our commitment to integrity and transparency, additional information will be made public when possible, with the advice and concurrence of the State’s Attorney. No additional information is available at this time.

More like this: