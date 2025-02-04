MURPHYSBORO – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 was requested by the Murphysboro Police Department (MPD) to investigate an officer involved death.

On February 4, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an officer from the MPD attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had previously fled from other police agencies. The vehicle failed to stop and the MPD officer lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle that failed to stop was located crashed near south 14th Street and Spruce Street in Murphysboro. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

